1 dead, 1 critical after East Tulsa shooting results in car crash

Tulsa- - One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after an East Tulsa shooting.

Tulsa Police say they responded to reports of a an SUV that had driven into an apartment building in the 7400 block of E. 47th St. early Tuesday morning.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found an SUV that was wedged into the building with two people inside. They say both occupants had been shot. The passenger was dead, and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the pair was shot before driving into the apartment building. No one was hurt inside of the apartment, and it is not known how many people were inside.

Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time.

