Dog dies in Sapulpa mobile home fire; fire department says two mobile homes and a truck caught fire

SAPULPA, Okla. -- The Sapulpa Fire Department says a dog has died after a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

The department says they responded to the fire at 46th West Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters say two mobile homes and a truck caught fire. A woman and a dog were able to safely escape the flames.

A second dog died in the fire. The department says the fire may have been caused by electrical issues.

