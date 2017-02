INOLA -- Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a family's dog was shot and killed south of Inola.

Jennifer Smith is the owner of the dog, Sadie. Smith said her daughter heard a pop late Friday night and deputies later informed the family that the dog had been shot.

Neighbors said they saw a vehicle, occupied by two people, circling the family's home. Neighbors said one of the people in the vehicle shot the dog in the shoulder.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: