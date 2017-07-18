Repairmen are working overtime to fix air conditioning units during sweltering heat

TULSA -- Air conditioners are running almost nonstop in the this sweltering heat, and so are the repairmen tasked with fixing them.

Brian Rice, owner of Brian's Heat & Air, said he can always expect calls for repairs to go up when the temperatures do. On Monday alone, he said he had 15 appointments scheduled, and he kept taking more calls throughout the day.

"Last Tuesday night, I got in at about 4:08 a.m.," Rice said. "I got like two hours of sleep."

Despite the long hours, he said he welcomes the hard work because customers are always so appreciative.

"I get a lot of thank you letters," Rice said. "People send me cookies and fruit platters for Christmas that I don't even know."

Jim Wilson, whose air conditioner went out this weekend, said he could not be happier hearing it come back after calling Rice.

"That's a sweet sound," Wilson said. "Now all I've got to do is wait for it to cool off in the house."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: