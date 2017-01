COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- Police have identified the man they say crashed into a historic Collinsville building, causing it to collapse.

Police say 53-year-old Scott Andrew Wright crashed into the Silver Dollar Cafe Monday morning.

According to police, there is no reason to believe that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police believe Wright may have a medical condition that caused him to crash. No one was injured in the incident.

