Silver Dollar Cafe in Collinsville collapses after being struck by vehicle, no injuries reported
11:26 AM, Jan 23, 2017
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- A Collinsville family hopes to salvage their restaurant after a car slammed through it Monday morning.
It caused the century-old building to partially collapse, shutting down the popular Silver Dollar Cafe.
Owners say it was a miracle the restaurant was closed and no one was inside.
The restaurant was slated to open at 4 p.m.
“Hopefully we won't have to be down too long,” said owner Christy Stephens.
It's not the first time the Cafe has been hit by a car.
“I thought the glass was just broke out and then when I get here, I see the whole building's damaged,” she said.
Monday, Stephens' 100-year-old building crumbled after a car slammed through the front doors.
“Everybody ran out here to see if they could get in the building and get in there, but the building had already collapsed,” said Tonya Nix, who was sitting nearby.
"I stood out there and cried. All the people around me were supportive. Very supportive," said Stephens.
Police say a man was driving through 11th and Main when he clipped a parked car and barreled through the intersection, striking one of the cafe's main pillars.
“The driver of the car..we were able to get him out of the car, and he has gone to the hospital. There was no visible injuries, we just wanted to get him checked out and make sure he was okay,” said Collinsville Captain Matthew Burke.
Officers are now working to find out whether the driver suffered a medical episode or if drugs or alcohol were involved.
While many were grateful no one was hurt, the Silver Dollar Cafe is a piece of the past now with an uncertain future.
“Obviously, all the glass is broken so it may not look exactly the same as it did before, but we'll put it back as best as we can,” said Stephens.