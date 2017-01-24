Silver Dollar Cafe in Collinsville collapses after being struck by vehicle, no injuries reported

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- A Collinsville family hopes to salvage their restaurant after a car slammed through it Monday morning.

It caused the century-old building to partially collapse, shutting down the popular Silver Dollar Cafe.

Owners say it was a miracle the restaurant was closed and no one was inside.

The restaurant was slated to open at 4 p.m.

“Hopefully we won't have to be down too long,” said owner Christy Stephens.

It's not the first time the Cafe has been hit by a car.

“I thought the glass was just broke out and then when I get here, I see the whole building's damaged,” she said.

Monday, Stephens' 100-year-old building crumbled after a car slammed through the front doors.

“Everybody ran out here to see if they could get in the building and get in there, but the building had already collapsed,” said Tonya Nix, who was sitting nearby.

"I stood out there and cried. All the people around me were supportive. Very supportive," said Stephens.

Police say a man was driving through 11th and Main when he clipped a parked car and barreled through the intersection, striking one of the cafe's main pillars.

“The driver of the car..we were able to get him out of the car, and he has gone to the hospital. There was no visible injuries, we just wanted to get him checked out and make sure he was okay,” said Collinsville Captain Matthew Burke.

Officers are now working to find out whether the driver suffered a medical episode or if drugs or alcohol were involved.

While many were grateful no one was hurt, the Silver Dollar Cafe is a piece of the past now with an uncertain future.

“Obviously, all the glass is broken so it may not look exactly the same as it did before, but we'll put it back as best as we can,” said Stephens.

On scene now of the collapse of Silver Dollar Cafe in Collinsville. Police tell me the cafe was closed...no one was inside. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/3h4ilvJ7R7 — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 23, 2017

Police tell me the driver who slammed into the building was taken to hospital w/possible injuries. He was able to walk on his own. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/lAETMrTvnU — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 23, 2017

Local historians estimate the building was built around 1912. No word yet on the future of the building. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/PCxoeACF1Y — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 23, 2017

A view of interior damage at Silver Dollar Cafe. You can see the car is still inside. Owners tell us they want to rebuild. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/8qfw8SWY0Y — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 23, 2017

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: