Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at an apartment complex in South Tulsa

TULSA -- Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery after four people say someone approached their car Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near East 91st and South Memorial around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said three men and a woman were inside a car in the parking lot. They told police a silver SUV pulled in behind them.

The group said a man approached their window, showed a revolver and demanded money. The victims only had a few dollars between them so the suspect left the scene.

