Oral Roberts University students on mission trip in U.K. about three hours from concert attack

TULSA -- Eleven people from Oral Roberts University were about 150 miles from the terror attack in Manchester on Monday night.



The group is on a mission trip in Dunstable. Among those on the trip is GUTS Senior Pastor Bill Scheer’s daughter, Kennedy.



Scheer said after gathering all of the facts about the attack, he is still not fearful for his daughter’s safety. He said he is confident in his daughter and the team she is with.



“(You have to) understand the times, but also understand the urgency there is to really let the gospel play out,” Scheer said.



Kennedy also said she was never scared. She said it was different being that close to a terror attack versus hearing about it on the television.



She said the team she is with has not missed a beat since it happened.



“Now we are here to bring the light through a super dark attack and to bring light and the word of God through it,” Kennedy said.



Right now Kennedy said residents are working through their emotions regarding the bombing. She described the people as “very cautious.”



“In the end, the light is going to come through it,” Kennedy said. “It’s not going to bring fear to the town or to the city.”



The Oral Roberts group has been holding prayer meetings every night to pray for the victims, their families and the country. She said at one of the gatherings, they had around 60 people in attendance and 23 countries represented.



“It’s not just England or the United States praying,” Kennedy said. “It was the whole world.”



Scheer said the attack has made the purpose of Kennedy’s trip to England has become much larger than what the team originally anticipated.



“Somebody’s got to bring some solutions and I’m telling you, I talked to her this morning and that’s her agenda is a solution,” Scheer said. “ ‘We’re not here for us. We’re here for them. We’re representing God.’ “



Kennedy believes the attack has brought the church she is working with together.



The team returns to the U.S. next week.

