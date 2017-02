Thursday, a man was shot and killed by police in Fairfax, Oklahoma after allegedly shooting at law enforcement.

With incidents like these flooding the news cycle around the nation, you may be wondering how many officer-involved shootings actually take place in Oklahoma on an annual basis.

Below, we've compiled several graphics that detail just how many people are killed by police every year in the Sooner State.

Perhaps most astonishing is the fact that, in 2016, Tulsa came in at number 6 on the list of most people killed by police in the entire nation.

