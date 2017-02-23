Fairfax, Oklahoma shooting: Witness says man shot woman, police shot him

FAIRFAX, Okla. - A woman was found lying on the ground covered in blood in front of a bank Thursday morning in Fairfax, according to Osage County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a call that a man had shot his wife and had gone to City Hall armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, the suspect began firing at law enforcement. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol had closed a portion of State Highway 18 in Fairfax and was assisting Fairfax Police Department at the crime scene.

2 Works for You has a crew in Fairfax. Continue checking back here for more information as it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: