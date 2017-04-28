TULSA -- One Oral Roberts University student plans to bring the community together by organizing a prayer march in north Tulsa Saturday.

The goal of the rally is to create a spirit of restoration and unity in faith. Organizers are encouraging north Tulsans to allow for change, such as mending relationships with police.

With flyers in hand, LaQuetta Gordon knocks on the door.

"I just let god do the work," she said.

As she goes from house to house, Gordon believes she's got God on her side, the only one she truly needs.

"He spoke into me April 29th," Gordon said.

When Gordon heard those words, she organized a Prayer 'N' Praise rally, to stand in prayer for the community.

"We shouldn't have to have this fear of coming to north Tulsa because of what might happen," she said.

Gordon invited police officers too.

"The relationship between the community and local law enforcement is huge especially in a time like this when racial tensions are high," she said.

"The people make up the community, not your occupation," Tulsa Dream Center Pastor Tim Newton said.

The march is scheduled a week before the trial begins for former Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby, who allegedly shot and killed Terence Crutcher.

"Spiritually, we're not fighting against Officer Shelby, we're not fighting her," Gordon said. "We're not fighting against all officers in Tulsa or nationally, we're not fighting against them. But there is definitely a spirit of racism and oppression that is very present here and that is what Prayer 'N' Praise wants to address."

Tulsa Dream Center Pastor Tim Newton encourages all ages to attend and to think before acting.

"Going into the summer, it's always a really high crime rate time period, especially in our community," he said.

With just a few days left to prepare, Laquetta Gordon is praying hundreds will march in peace.

There will be a worship service at the Dream Center Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Then, followed by a March through a surrounding neighborhood.

