New Tulsa flag chosen after vote

TULSA -- After more than 8,000 votes, Tulsa has a new flag.

Officials said the new flag received 51 percent of the vote. Voting wrapped up in May.

YOUR WINNER IS... Thanks for casting your vote for you favorite flag design. We received over 8,000 votes, and the winner flag had 51% pic.twitter.com/KDGbHUJ9uk — #TulsaFlag (@tulsaflag) July 12, 2017

Voting was conducted through text messages.

