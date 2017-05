TULSA -- It's your last chance to vote on the new Tulsa flag.

Voting ends when the clock strikes midnight tonight. Officials said more than 7,550 people have cast their vote.

Tulsans can cast their vote by texting either A, B or C to 918-376-5690.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: