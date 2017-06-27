New commercials mark Russell Westbrook's MVP award

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook took home the NBA's Most Valuable Player award Monday night, two new commercials celebrated his accomplishment.

One commercial, from Jordan brand, was titled "M+V+P = 0."

Another commercial, titled "Russell Westbrook: MVP," showed how far Westbrook has come since he entered the NBA.

Westbrook came home first in the MVP voting, coming out in front of James Harden of Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs.

RELATED: Russell Westbrook named 2016-17 NBA MVP

Watch his speech after he won the award below:

