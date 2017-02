MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Police in Muskogee have made a second arrest amid a continued investigation into a child pornography case.

During the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Melissa Skelton for child sexual abuse and conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

On February 3, U.S. Marshals arrested Skelton as well as obtaining additional evidence in the case.

RELATED: Muskogee firefighter arrested on child pornography complaints

Earlier in January, police arrested Muskogee firefighter Zachary Perry, 30, for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Additional charges against Perry are being forwarded to the district attorney for review. The charges include human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

Muskogee Police ask that anyone with concern over their child's potential exposure to Perry contact them at 918-680-3183.

