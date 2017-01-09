Muskogee firefighter arrested on child pornography complaints, Muskogee Police investigate

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A Muskogee firefighter is behind bars on complaints of child pornography. Police arrested 30-year-old Zack Perry on Friday, accusing him of possessing and distributing child porn.

According to the Fire Department, Perry is apart of its clown society, a group of firefighters who dress up like clowns and talk to kids about fire safety.

Some residents said it’s unnerving knowing he put himself in an environment where he spent time with kids.



Muskogee residents, like Brenda Oates are shocked to hear the charges that face local firefighter and clown fireman, Zack Perry.



“You have to be a sick individual to want to mess with a little kid,” said Oates.



Last Friday, Muskogee Police arrested Perry after a woman he had been messaging on social media, told police he sent her pornographic videos and pictures of children. They said he also asked her to send him nude photos of her eight year-old child.

“He had things that nobody should have with children, that’s the bottom line,” said Muskogee Police Department PIO Lincoln Anderson.



Police said Perry used a social media app, called KIK to message the woman. They said KIK is one of several apps used to distribute child porn.



“About the time we get all caught up on the apps these people are using for this stuff, 10 more pop up. They can’t keep track of all the ones that are getting used for this stuff,” said Anderson.



Perry will have his day in court, If the allegations from police are true. Oates said she doesn’t want Perry near children, or a fire station again.



“It’s very scary, you can’t trust anyone anymore,” said Oates.

The Muskogee Fire Department released a statement saying they don’t condone Perry’s actions and that Perry is on administrative leave. They said Perry won’t be allowed back on the fire department unless all child porn charges are dropped. We reached out to Perry for comment, but court records don't show he has an attorney. He has been with the Muskogee Fire Department since August 2014.

