MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Muskogee Police Department held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the a child pornography case involving a Muskogee firefighter.

RELATED STORY: Police arrest second person in Muskogee child porn case

Muskogee Police: a 10-year-old victim has been identified by officers. Now they're concerned there could be more victims in area. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/cfWNCqUC0S — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) February 7, 2017

Police believe a local child was brought across state lines to exchange sexual abuse for money. @KJRH2HD — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) February 7, 2017

Police say woman arrested in Adair Co. is tied w/2nd victim. PIOs say they're trying to see how many victims, adults are involved. @KJRH2HD — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) February 7, 2017

Anderson: "The potential for other victims to be out there is extremely high." @KJRH2HD — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) February 7, 2017

Police believe more than 1K photos happened over 1 year. They say young children are involved, but age range could be bigger. @KJRH2HD — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) February 7, 2017

