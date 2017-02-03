Muskogee woman looks for former first date

MUSKOGEE -- A Muskogee woman is looking for her long-lost date.

Now she's got a massive following thanks to Facebook.

“I married, had a kid, but it's always been something in the back of my mind...where is he?” said Debbie Clark.

Clark is looking for friendship from a former flame...31 years after it ignited.

“It was just one day and he left a big impact on my life and I just always wondered why he never came back,” she said.

Her simple curiosity has gripped parts of the Muskogee community.

“Everyone has commented but him,” she said.

But to understand where she's coming from, Debbie goes all the way back to 1985...when she met a NSU student who pulled up in a light blue Cadillac.

“I don't know how many times this guy had passed me before I realized he was trying to get my attention,” she said. “We just hung out all day, you know.”

She was just 19 at the time.

Before she knew it, her mystery date – a man named Mike Davidson – was gone.

Three decades later, her curiosity ignited and that's when she learned the power of social media.

“It just went crazy…people wanting to help me find him,” said Clark.

Within a few days, Debbie's social media account was flooded with more than 1,000 comments.

“I've met lots of really cool people and it's been a great experience...something I never would have imagined,” she said.

Not every comment is serious, but her search for a rekindled friendship is.

So is Debbie's impact on Muskogee.

“Everyone's got that one person in their life they've lost contact with and want to find,” she said. “I've thought well what's going to happen if I do find him and meet him...I don't know. It'd be a weird experience.”