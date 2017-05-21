Motorcyclist lays bike down to avoid a van which was avoiding a small dog
2:51 PM, May 21, 2017
36 mins ago
Share Article
TULSA - A motorcyclist laid his bike down to avoid a van that had stopped to avoid a small, brown dog and its owner on Highway 169 near the 11th Street exit early Sunday morning, according to TPD reports.
Just past midnight Sunday, the Tulsa Police Department responded to a call about an accident with injury at 1100 S. Highway 169 and witnesses said they saw the motorcyclist lay the bike down when a green Dodge van hit its breaks to avoid the dog.
The dog and the owner of the van left the scene after the dog was recovered, according to officers.
According to the Harley Motorcycle driver, he was southbound near the area when he was did what he said he was taught by intentionally putting the bike down to avoice a worst collision. He had one passenger on the bike.
The van driver told police he was attempting to avoid the small brown dog and owner when he slowed almost to a complete stop.
The motorcycle driver and passenger possibly both received broken right arms, officers say. The passenger was taken to St. John Hospital and possibly has a double fracture. The driver of the motorcycle had a possible fracture to his right arm, but he refused any medical treatment from a hospital or private doctor, according to first responders.
The motorcycle driver was issued a citation for failure to stop at an assured distance.