Missing Pittsburg County woman's body identified as Donella Zukosky

4:49 PM, Jan 22, 2017
5:32 PM, Jan 22, 2017

The OSBI is investgiating after a missing woman's body was found in Pittsburg County. 2 Works for you reporter Gitzel Puente was live with details.

PITTSBURG Co., Okla -- The body of a missing Pittsburg County woman missing since October has been identified.

The family of 25-year-old Donella Zukosky confirmed she was the one found buried and wrapped in plastic.

Authorities say Zukosky was missing since October.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in her disappearance, Christopher Winters (pictured below), led deputies to where the body was buried.

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/01/18/christopherwinters900_1484760115100_53367970_ver1.0_640_480.jpg

Family members say Zikosky's funeral is expected to take place Friday. 

 
 

