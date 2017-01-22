Missing Pittsburg County woman's body identified as Donella Zukosky

PITTSBURG Co., Okla -- The body of a missing Pittsburg County woman missing since October has been identified.

The family of 25-year-old Donella Zukosky confirmed she was the one found buried and wrapped in plastic.

Authorities say Zukosky was missing since October.

RELATED: Pittsburg Co. Sheriff: Suspect, Christopher Winters, confesses to burying woman's body

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in her disappearance, Christopher Winters (pictured below), led deputies to where the body was buried.

Family members say Zikosky's funeral is expected to take place Friday.

