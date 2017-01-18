Pittsburg County Sheriff: Suspect, Christopher Winters, confesses to burying woman's body

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. - Authorities are investigating the scene where a body was found Jan. 13.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Violent Task Force from District 18 are at the location.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris believes the body is that of 25-year-old Donella Zukosky. She went missing October 19 from Haileyville, a town of about 900 people, east of McAlester.

"I don't know how I feel, just feel lost and sick," said Jo Zukosky, Donella's father.

The sheriff's office arrested Christopher Winters Friday night and believe he is involved in this missing woman's case. The suspect confessed he buried her and told deputies where to find her body.

Winters further told deputies he was friends with the missing woman and claimed they were hanging out the day she was reported missing.

Sheriff Morris said they got an anonymous tip about the Winters' involvement with the missing woman. Deputies investigated the tip further and obtained a search warrant.

They found narcotics in the suspect's home and arrested him. Once in custody, Winters confessed he had buried Zukosky.

