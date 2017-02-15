Missing Broken Arrow teen, Aeriona Pauley found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A teen who went missing in January was found safe, according to a press release from the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Police say 15-year-old Aeriona Pauley was found safe in Sebastian County, Arkansas on Tuesday.

Police say Pauley appeared to be healthy and was not believed to be in danger.

