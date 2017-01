BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police are searching for a missing and endangered teenager they say went missing several weeks ago.

Police say 15-year-old Aeriona Pauley was last seen in Broken Arrow on January 1.

Police say Pauley is 5 foot 9 inches tall, has brown eyes and wears braces. Her hair is naturally brunette but may be bleached blonde, say police.

According to police, Pauley is considered at risk and does not have her required prescription medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-451-8200 extension 8723.

