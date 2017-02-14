Leader of alleged child prostitution ring, Joshua Harring, pleads guilty in court Tuesday

TULSA -- The leader of a child prostitution ring in Tulsa pled guilty to several charges Tuesday.

Joshua Harring, 21, also known as "Maniack" pled guilty to several counts of sex trafficking of a child in court Tuesday.

Harring will be sentenced to 22 years in prison. At least three Tulsa teenagers were victims of sex trafficking.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: