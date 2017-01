GLENPOOL, Okla. -- A coach in Glenpool is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Bixby Police say Patrick Davis made an improper right turn near 151st Street and South Memorial around 2 in the morning Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Davis told the officer who stopped him that he's a retired Oklahoma state trooper and had several drinks at a birthday party.

Davis was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests, according to an arrest report.

According to Glenpool Public Schools, Davis is a high school social studies teacher and has been with the school since 2012.

Davis is also listed as an assistant football and wrestling coach.

