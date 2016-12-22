Family left without home for the holidays after house fire

TULSA, Okla. - An east Tulsa family who lost everything in a house fire last week is now without a home for the holidays.

Chase Bostick said the Red Cross provided the expenses for his family of seven to stay in a hotel for three days, but now that time is up.

To top it all off, the family welcomed a new born baby girl just yesterday, but all of her things were destroyed in the fire.

Bostick describes the incident as a true a nightmare before Christmas.

"I can't even explain how thankful I am to God that we all got out," Bostick said.

On Tuesday, Bostick and his family relived the nightmare again as they looked through what was left of their home. They looked back at the memories they made in the house, which are now gone after a raging fire started by a space heater took everything they owned.

"Within five to 10 minutes, the whole house was engulfed in flames," Bostick said.

The family expected to spend the holidays at the house, gathered around opening gifts, but instead, all of their belongings are scattered across the front lawn, burned to a crisp.

The timing of it all, not only a tragedy before Christmas, but it came just days before Bostick and his girlfriend brought a tiny baby girl into the world.

"We don't have the baby clothes, the brand new car seat we bought," Bostick said. "It's gone. The baby diapers... I mean I bought so many clothes [and] play pins. Everything that was the baby's got lost."

Now the family is left wondering what they will do to make sure their new born baby has what she needs. They also worry Christmas could be a disappointment for the kids.

"I'm definitely worried about that because we don't have none of their Christmas presents anymore," Bostick said. "Everything got destroyed."

The family is now hoping for a Christmas miracle. They need help finding a permanent home that will help them get back on their feet.

Although the family's belongings are gone, they said there's only one thing that would have been irreplaceable, and that is family.

"Everything here is materialistic, I'm just glad everybody made it out."

If you'd like to help the family, you can donate here.

