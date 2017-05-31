Edith Fuller spells 'nyctinasty' correctly as Scripps National Spelling Bee starts

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Six-year old Tulsan Edith Fuller has advanced to the next round at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday.

Fuller did so by correctly spelling "nyctinasty."

She did it! Edith Fuller spelled nyctinasty correctly to advance to the next round! @KJRH2HD @ScrippsBee #SpellingBee pic.twitter.com/Z8XFuh46un — Karen Larsen (@KarenLarsenKJRH) May 31, 2017

Watch a clip of her spelling the word correctly below:

Thirty-six contestants out of 291 were eliminated as of Wednesday afternoon.

36 contestants now eliminated out of 291 at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. @KJRH2HD @ScrippsBee #SpellingBee pic.twitter.com/zjME988WiH — Karen Larsen (@KarenLarsenKJRH) May 31, 2017

Fuller, who is the youngest ever participants in the National Bee after winning the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee, took part in the vocabulary portion of the Bee on Tuesday.

