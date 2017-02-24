Broken Arrow to announce plans for the Bever family home

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The City of Broken Arrow will announce its plans Friday morning for the site where the Bever home sits.

The city announced in a press release Thursday that City Councilor Mike Lester has set up a 501(c)(3) account, through the Tulsa Community Foundation, to begin collecting private donations to buy the former Bever family home, located at 709 Magnolia Ct.

Once the house is removed, the site will be turned into a park and merged with the existing Indian Springs mini-park bordering the property.

RELATED STORY (2/4/16): Neighbors cope after mass murder in Broken Arrow

SPECIAL SECTION: Coverage of the Broken Arrow quintuple homicide

