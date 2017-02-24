Broken Arrow to announce plans for the Bever family home
8:51 AM, Feb 24, 2017
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The City of Broken Arrow will announce its plans Friday morning for the site where the Bever home sits.
Watch a live stream in the player below. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The city announced in a press release Thursday that City Councilor Mike Lester has set up a 501(c)(3) account, through the Tulsa Community Foundation, to begin collecting private donations to buy the former Bever family home, located at 709 Magnolia Ct.