BROKEN ARROW: The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a video of a road rage incident surfaced on social media.

In the video, an extended cab Ford flatbed can be seen pulling in front of a car and slamming on its brakes.

Watch the video by clicking play below:

WARNING: Video may contain graphic content.

The incident happened on State Highway 51 in the westbound lanes between 193rd near Elm Street.

Broken Arrow Police say they went to the scene as a hit and run, but later discovered neither of the vehicles were contacted.

Anyone with information in the road rage incident is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

