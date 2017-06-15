Broken Arrow Police Department identifies driver in road rage incident, driver cooperating

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police in Broken Arrow have now identified the driver caught on camera in a road rage incident.

According to police, charges are pending after the driver was caught swerving and slamming on his brakes in front of another car, nearly causing a crash.

The incident happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Elm exit. Police say the driver is cooperating.

