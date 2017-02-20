Broken Arrow police search for Warren Theater vandal

BROKEN ARROW -- Broken Arrow police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a vehicle in connection with an incident of vandalism at Warren Theater.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle is tied to Uber or a similar ride service.

Police said the driver of the vehicle pictured committed the vandalism on Feb. 11 while waiting to pick up the couple seen in the photo. The couple pictured was not involved in the crime.

Anyone who may have used the vehicle for a ride on Feb. 11 is asked to contact police.

