Body found in north Tulsa; homicide detectives investigate

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
TULSA -- Police are investigating after a body was found in north Tulsa on Sunday.
Officials said that a man's body was found at about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of North Erie Place.
Police said the body was found in the back of a trailer that was being renovated.
2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: