Local activists host alternate Inaugural Ball in Tulsa.

TULSA-- The Rock, Rabble and Rise Ball was Held at the Yoga Garden Saturday night for those who wanted an alternative celebration to Friday's Inauguration Ball.

Nancy Moran said it hasn’t been easy watching Donald Trump become the next U.S. President.

“We wanted to bring those people together, we want to lift their spirits, we want to provide them with an opportunity to take this energy that they’re feeling and do something productive with it," said Moran.

Tonight Moran, and several other activists are hosting the Rock, Rabble and Rise Ball. An event for Anti- Trump supporters to network, listen to live music and dance their political blues away.

“The president is gonna do what he wants to do. Yesterday we celebrated the peaceful transition of power which is one of the cornerstones of our great democracy. Today, we’re celebrating our right to peaceful assembly," said activist Mark Rowe.

Several local representatives and progressive political organizations were in attendance sharing how people can get involved.

“I think we’re going to see a big ground swell of involvement in people who previously weren’t involved in politics, weren’t involved in social issues, because they realize now some of those things that they hold dear, like health care may be eliminated," sid Rowe.

Moran said tonight’s ball isn’t about protesting Trump, but rather letting people know their values are still matter.

“I want them to leave with renewed energy and a sense of commitment and to be bolstered by their own courage, their own power, their own ability to make a difference," said Moran.

All of the proceeds from the Rock, Rabble and Rise Ball go toward the Yoga Garden and the musicians who played at the event.

