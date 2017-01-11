Erin Brockovich coming to Green Country Thursday

Erin Brockovich to speak in Cushing - CUSHING, Okla--- “We live and die by oil in the state of Oklahoma, and Cushing certainly does,” said resident Cheryl Jordan.

“They’ve abused their power and they need to be held accountable for it,” said resident D.J. Duncan.



D.J. Duncan said she’s looking forward to hear consumer advocate, Erin Brockovich speak in Cushing on Thursday.



“Give us hope and for some of these folks that are in far worse shape than I am I wish there was a resource for them to be able to go to get some help,” said Duncan.



Like Brockovich, Duncan believes Oklahoma’s earthquakes are caused by wastewater injections.



“These injection wells are causing what science is truly confirming man-made earthquakes and all of this is an environmental issue that we’ve got to start understanding impacts people,” said Consumer Advocate Erin Brockovich.



Cheryl Jordan said with the state being on an active fault line, she doesn’t think waste water injections are the sole reason for the quakes.



“I believe that you have to look at the nature of the earth, of the industry, of everything and I have a tendency to not place one judgement,” said Jordan.



“I know people have concerns, because Oklahoma is known for it’s oil and gas and energy. What we’re trying to do is get that with the people, working together so we can have a better environment,” said Brockovich.



Brockovich has spent the last 20 years fighting for people in communities like Cushing, to get financial assistance. Something Duncan and Jordan agree is needed.



“I feel that we’re running to catch up. Both through insurance state aide through national aide. Right now it’s left to the individual,” said Jordan.



“My main thing is I want them to stop doing what they’re doing and find another way to do it so we can sleep again and safely sleep,” said Duncan.



Brockovich Meeting Details.

Thursday:

Pawnee Nation’s Roam Chief Building in Pawnee at 12:00 pm.

Cushing High School Auditorium at 5:30 pm.



Friday:

Oklahoma State University Theater in Stillwater at 12:00 pm.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: