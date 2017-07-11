Broken Arrow family re-energizes search for missing daughter on 5-year anniversary of disappearance

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Five years ago to the day 17-year-old Paige Moore disappeared from her family without so much as a clue to where she went.

Monday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a photo of what she looked like the day she disappeared and a digital prediction of what she looks like now, hoping it can lead to answers.

Bobbie and Michael Moore, Paige's parents, say they'll never stop looking for her.

“Our hearts are so tired of being broken," said Bobbie Moore.

Paige would've just turned 22 if she was still with her family.

“She left when she was 17. Had just turned 17. And… my poor baby," said her father Michael Moore.

Her family and friends gathered Sunday at Neinus Park to commemorate her disappearance, sharing memories of their funny, opinionated, one-of-a-kind Paige.

“It feels like a dream kind of. Like you never think something like this could happen to somebody you know, I guess," said her friend Addie Fuhrman.

They can't help but to remember July 10, 2012, the day everything changed.

“They came to my house and that’s how I first heard about it," Addie said.

The Moore's went house to house after she never made it to summer school that morning.

2 Works for You Reporter Ashley Holt sat down with the family in May after deciding to make this anniversary the one to bring answers.

“Anything. No matter how small you think it is it could be the one tip that brings her home," her mother told us.

Her brother introducing Paige's niece she's never met.

“Every time I pray I find myself crying sometimes in prayer because I pray that she does come back.”

The mood is somber for most.

But not for her parents.

“Frustrated. Frustrated that it’s been five years and we don’t feel like we have the support of law enforcement.”

They're now using the support of their loved to take matters into their own hands.

Raising money for a reward for information, and possibly a private investigator.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard, you just can’t get those out of your mind."

They know someone knows something, and they refuse to give up until they know what that something is.

“She has a lot of family and friends that miss her and love her tremendously. And if she by chance does see this we just want her to know we’re not upset with her at all, she’s always welcome to come home. Always."

The Broken Arrow Police Department sent 2 Works for You this statement:

“We have exhausted all leads and encourage anyone with information on Paige Moore’s whereabouts to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also asking for anyone with information to call them at 1-800-The Lost.

