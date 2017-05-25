BROKEN ARROW, Okla.- The Moore family is preparing to start looking for their daughter again as the fifth anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

Bobbie and Michael Moore say every day their daughter, then 17-year-old, Paige Moore, doesn't walk through the front door the pain only gets worse.

"The colors, the smells around you seem to fade away when you know you have that missing part of you," said Paige's father Michael Moore.

On July 10, 2012, he remembers getting a phone call.

Paige woke up for summer school and they never saw her again.

“We proceeded to call around to friends’ houses to find out if she was there. That progressed into days, weeks, months," he said.

The family reported her missing that day, and police started looking for her the next day.

The department suggesting she may've run away.

The family put missing posters all over town and social media, but got no answers.

“Even if something happened to her, we just, we want closure," said Paige's mother Bobbie Moore.

The family is now only left with photos and memories of the daughter they described as outgoing, funny and sarcastic; but dealt a hand they say she didn't deserve when it came to some of her family and friends.

“I think she was framed at a drug house to be honest," her mother said.

“She may think she’s done something that’s not going to let her come back home because she’s not going to be wanted," her father said.

Her brother left feeling broken, raising Paige's niece that she's never met.

“Every time I pray I find myself crying sometimes in prayer because I pray that she does come back," said Paige's brother Deven Moore.

The family is re-opening the search for Paige hoping someone that was afraid to come forward before will have the bravery to do so now.

“Anything, no matter how small you think it is, it could be the one tip that brings her home," her mother said.

“I just really miss her, and if she’s anywhere out there watching this she’s still my best friend, she’s still the number one person I’d fight for today, until my last day," her brother said.

They say no matter what this is her home.

“There is nothing that you could’ve done to be bad enough for us not to love you anymore," her father said.

The family urges anyone with information to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-451-8200.

The family posts updates on the search for Paige here.

