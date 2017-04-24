Ag animals not allowed in Jay city limit - JAY, OKLA-- I like spending time with them and my son and I both bond together and enjoy taking care of them,” Said Jay Resident Elizabeth Dodd.

Instead of waking up to the sound of her chickens, Elizabeth Dodd said she’s waking up to an empty coupe. Ever since the city forced her to get rid of her 30 plus chickens and ducks last month.



“They sent me a letter threatening me with a misdemeanor charge and a $150 a day fine,” said Dodd.



Officials said in order to help beautify the town they created a new ordinance, making it illegal for people to keep agricultural animals within city limits. They said the rules only apply to homes that are not zoned as agricultural.



“You can’t just pick and choose who’s going to follow the ordinance, we all have to follow it equally,” said resident Tammy Melton.



Now that Dodd can’t keep her chickens at her home, she said she has to drive four miles everyday to her friends house just to feed them.



“I did have one die as a result from stress. Like a day or two after I moved them,” said Dodd.

Dodd said she sufferers from medical issues and her chickens are her therapy. She hopes the city will understand how badly she needs her chickens, and will at least grandfather them in.



“It stresses the birds, it stresses my son and I not having them around, we’re just used to them,” said Dodd.



City leaders tell 2 Works For You, they have the ordinance in place for a reason, but are considering looking into different options for chickens.



