Not in the least bit interested in the Super Bowl? Not a problem!

Saturday, the 2017 Puppy Bowl flooded Brookside with cuteness.

The event was held at R Bar & Grill on Brookside. In total, 20 adorable puppies were put up for adoption.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is put on by the Humane Society of Tulsa and Tulsa SPCA.

There is no cost to attend the event.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: