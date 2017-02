TULSA - Weeds are tough to fight but attacking them now will prove beneficial as the growing season nears. Paul James, with Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, says weeds start to germinate when the soil temperature is between 50 and 55 degrees so it won't be long before they start to grow.

Watch the video, attached to this story, for more information on the different types of products available that will help you fight weeds before AND after they appear!