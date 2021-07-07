Wendy’s chicken nuggets and other menu items are buy one, get one for $1 all summer long

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is here, and in celebration of the heat and busy summer days, Wendy’s is offering up a deal on one of their most popular menu items. July 12 through Sept. 5, Wendy’s 10-piece spicy chicken nuggets (or crispy if you don’t like them with a kick) are buy one, get one for $1.

The deal also includes the spicy chicken sandwich, classic chicken sandwich or Dave’s single, a burger with a quarter-pound of beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo and onion on a toasted bun.

Wendy's

The BOGO offers are just a few of the deals you’ll find at Wendy’s this summer, starting with breakfast.

Now through July 31, you can snag a free small Frosty-ccino or fresh-brewed coffee with purchase via an exclusive in-app offer. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

You’ll also find a two-for-$4 breakfast deal now through early August, which includes the honey butter chicken biscuit, bacon, egg and Swiss croissant and sausage, egg and Swiss croissant.

The fast-food chain is even offering freebies to celebrate some lesser-known holidays, like National French Fry Day and National Drive-Thru Day.

On July 13, National French Fry Day, you can get a free large fry with purchase via an in-app offer, which you will apply to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Wendy’s is also celebrating National Drive-Thru Day on July 24, which is extra special to the restaurant, as they were the first to introduce the modern drive-thru to the world, in 1970. They even coined the term “Pick-Up Window.” They’ll be giving away a free Frosty of any size or fries of any size with purchase via an in-app offer.

Wendy's

Which Wendy’s summer deal are you most excited about?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.