Weak Cold Front To Move Through Today

TULSA, Okla — After many of us got a good soaking yesterday, today's rain chances are looking lower. That said, those of you along and south of I-40 will still have a chance of showers and storms as a cold front drops south cross Green Country today. Temperatures will likely range from the upper 80s to mid 90s this afternoon.

Drier air behind the front will allow for a very pleasant Wednesday morning with most of us falling well into the 60s. A few of the favorable cool spots may even reach the 50s! Despite the cool morning lows, we'll warm quickly into the 90s for afternoon highs.

A change from the late week forecast. A disturbance that looked to stay out of our region, now may bring some rain and thunder Thursday into Friday. As of now we are keeping the highest chances south of Tulsa, but will continue to monitor. Severe threat looks very low, but the system may bring more beneficial rain to some of us.

The system should exit in time for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. If you have any lake or outdoor plans this weekend, expect some sunshine and highs in the low/mid 90s.

