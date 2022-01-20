Watch
Very Cold Wind Chills this Morning

Frigid Finish to Work Week
Posted at 4:07 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 05:07:06-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Temperatures will dip down into the teens this morning, along with gusty north winds.

This will lead to wind chill values in the single digits to below zero for some locations early.

Bundle up when heading out-the-door!

Calmer, but cold this afternoon with daytime highs in the 20s.

This blast of very cold air will stick around through Friday.

Warmer for this coming weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and then mid 50s on Sunday.

