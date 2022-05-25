Unsettled and Cool Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — A cut-off upper level low is slowly meandering across the Plains, and as a result, we remain unsettled and cool. Today we'll see some showers and perhaps an isolated storm or two. Rain is not expected to be as heavy as the last two days so flooding is less of a concern. High temperatures will hold in the low/mid 60s.

Keep the umbrellas handy tomorrow with one more cool and showery day on the way. We'll finally we clear out and start to warm up on Friday!

Perfect timing for your Memorial Day Weekend plans as we'll enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 80s!

