Showers and Storms Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms will continue this morning before we dry out by the afternoon. Mix of sun and cloud with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Later tonight we could see a few more scattered storms.

Most of Thursday will be dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms move into Green Country late Thursday through early hours on Friday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

Highs in the low 90s for your weekend with showers and storms early morning on Father's Day. Good news is the rest of the day should remain dry if you have any outdoor plans.

Above normal temperatures will continue for next week.

