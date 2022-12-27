Much Warmer Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — A chilly start today but south winds pick up this afternoon keeping temperatures in the mid 40s.

Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with gusty south winds as high as 45 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Strong winds will continue Thursday however temperatures will climb in the mid 60s! Lots of cloud coverage.

Cloud coverage will stick around with highs in the upper 50s Friday. The rain shower chances have gone down now for Friday into Saturday. Saturday mostly cloudy and upper 50s.

We will start 2023 with upper 50s and lots of cloud coverage.

Better chance to see rain on Monday.

