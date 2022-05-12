Hot and Breezy Thursday

TULSA, Okla — After our first 90-degree day of the season yesterday, we'll make another run into the low 90s today. Heat index values will reach the mid/upper 90s. Stay hydrated and keep cool. A steady south breeze gusting 20-30 mph will help if you have to be outside.

Storms out to our west today will track toward us into tomorrow morning. They'll likely be weakening, but I would not be surprised if there were a few spotty showers or rumbles of thunder around Friday morning.

As we heat up and destabilize the atmosphere Friday afternoon, a few more storms will likely develop. While not everyone will see rain, there is potential for severe weather with a wind and large hail threat.

Temps will stay above average for your weekend plans with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Outdoor plans are a go with only a slight chance of storms.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --