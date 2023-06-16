Few Storms This Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms expected this morning, mainly across southern portions of Green Country. By lunch time we should be dry and quiet with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A great end to the week!

For the weekend, most of Saturday will remain dry with mostly clear skies and highs in the low 90s. By late Saturday into Sunday morning we could see showers and storms develop, mainly across northeast Oklahoma. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and hail as the primary threat.

Once storms move out by Sunday morning, expect pleasant weather for any Father's Day plans. Highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

The heat returns next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies with calm southerly winds. The "feels like" temperatures near 100 degrees.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --