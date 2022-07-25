Excessive Heat To Start The Week

TULSA, Okla — The first half of the week will bring us a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Stay hydrated and cool as best as possible. Temperatures between 100F and 108F will be likely through Wednesday with heat index values exceeding 110F.

Good news is on the horizon as we will likely see a break from the sizzling hot pattern by the end of the week. A front will slowly drop south, and by the end of the week our chances for storms will increase. I would not rule out a a storm or two in our northern counties

Tuesday and Wednesday, but the chances and coverage increase for all of us Thursday into Friday.

The combination of the front moving through, and the potential for lots of clouds and rain-cooled air mean temperatures may stay in the 80s Friday and into the weekend! Locally heavy rain does look possible, but it is too early to know the specifics of precisely where the heaviest rain will fall. Stay tuned.

