Dangerous heat to return this week

A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon into tonight
A few isolated storms are possible Monday and Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be our hottest days of the week
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jul 17, 2023
**HEAT ADVISORY from NOON to 9PM**

Dangerous heat will build in over the next couple of days. Today we'll see heat index values in the 105F to 109F range with temps in the mid 90s. A few isolated storms may develop this afternoon and tonight so a few of us may enjoy some rain-cooled air. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any storms that develop could be quite gusty and produce some small hail.

The hottest days of the week will be tomorrow and Wednesday with highs near 100 and heat index values of 110F to 115F. Very important to stay hydrated, take breaks, and stay cool as best as possible.

A front will slowly drop south into the region Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of a few storms, while also giving a us break from the dangerous heat. Temperatures should remain near or below average through the weekend!

