Dangerous Heat Continues Today

TULSA, Okla — Dangerous heat will be the story through the end of the week. Highs today will climb just over 100 degrees with heat index values pushing 110 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and take advantage of the A/C as much as possible.

Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today with a weak front moving in on Friday. Areas north of I-44 may see temps just below 100 Friday, with areas south hotter. As the front drops south, we can't rule out the chance of a few isolated showers or storms.

We may see our 100-degree streak end over the weekend with high falling back into the mid/upper 90s. Still hot, just not as hot as this week. Pool and lake plans will be a go!

A brief return to the 100s looks likely Monday ahead of a slightly stronger cold front moving in around next Tuesday/Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --